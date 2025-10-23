Castlederg woman (80s) robbed in her own home by man posing as official

A woman in her 80s was robbed in her own home after what detectives in Castlederg have called a distraction style burglary.

It was reported that a man called to a house in the Derg View area between 10am and 11am yesterday, purporting to be from the Housing Executive.

He said that he needed to conduct checks at the property and was allowed entry by the resident.

When the man left the property, the woman noticed that a sum of money had been taken from her purse.

The man is described as being aged in his 30’s and wore work clothes and was carrying a notepad and pen.