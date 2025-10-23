Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Country Music Weekend

The Score – 23/10/25

This week on “The Score” with Mark Gallagher…

We talk to Kilmacrennan native Rhys Irwin who recently clinched the 2025 British Supersport Championship title, Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin gives his thoughts on the three young Harps players who have been selected to represent Ireland at the FIFA U17 World Cup, Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy talks about his recent appointment as manager of the Ulster Inter-Pro squad, plus, we hear from Tiernan Lynch ahead of Derry City’s clash with Shamrock Rovers this weekend…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

poddail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn backs Pat the Cope’s call for a diplomatic offensive to protect fishing sector

23 October 2025
belfastrowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor says Soldier F verdict will have implications for other legacy cases

23 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday October 23rd

23 October 2025
Bloody Sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Derry is disappointed, but proud” – Delargy

23 October 2025
