The Score – 23/10/25

We talk to Kilmacrennan native Rhys Irwin who recently clinched the 2025 British Supersport Championship title, Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin gives his thoughts on the three young Harps players who have been selected to represent Ireland at the FIFA U17 World Cup, Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy talks about his recent appointment as manager of the Ulster Inter-Pro squad, plus, we hear from Tiernan Lynch ahead of Derry City’s clash with Shamrock Rovers this weekend…