Biosecurity restrictions being enhanced as Avian Flu risk increases

All flock keepers will be required to apply specific biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds from tomorrow week.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon says the measures designed to prevent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza with the risk increasing due to increased inward migration of wild waterfowl.

41 wild birds tested positive in the first nine months of 2025, while outbreaks have been reported this month in a large poultry flock in Omagh, and in a captive bird flock in Co. Cork.

Similar restrictions are being introduced north of the border.