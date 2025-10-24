Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

An Inishowen Councillor is calling for a masterplan to be drawn up to facilitate the improvement of wastewater treatment in the vicinity of Lady’s Bay at Lisfannon, one of only two beaches in the country which had a ‘poor’ rating in the latest EPA assessment.

Cllr Fionnan Bradley says the problems, which led to the loss of a blue flag some years ago are hampering development, and also cast a shadow on plans for a multi-million euro regeneration programme for the shore front area.

Cllr Bradley says while there is a major scheme planned for the area, the answers he received during recent discussions with Uisce Eireann were less than encouraging……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told cross border cooperation in the North West could be a template for unity

24 October 2025
poddail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn backs Pat the Cope’s call for a diplomatic offensive to protect fishing sector

23 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube