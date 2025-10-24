Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

An Inishowen Councillor is calling for a masterplan to be drawn up to facilitate the improvement of wastewater treatment in the vicinity of Lady’s Bay at Lisfannon, one of only two beaches in the country which had a ‘poor’ rating in the latest EPA assessment.

Cllr Fionnan Bradley says the problems, which led to the loss of a blue flag some years ago are hampering development, and also cast a shadow on plans for a multi-million euro regeneration programme for the shore front area.

Cllr Bradley says while there is a major scheme planned for the area, the answers he received during recent discussions with Uisce Eireann were less than encouraging……..