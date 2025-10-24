Buncrana scoops tidiest town in Donegal award for tenth year in a row

Buncrana has been crowned the tidiest town in Donegal.

It’s the tenth year in a row the town has received the coveted award in recognition of the work of the local Tidy Towns group.

Elsewhere in Donegal, Carrigart has received the 2025 Tidy Towns Gaeltacht award while Letterkenny has been named as the second tidiest town in the county and Carrigart the third.

Councillor Jack Murray says Buncrana’s achievement is testament to the hard work of all involved in keeping the town tidy:

Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim has been awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Town at this year’s ceremony.

It was also named the Tidiest Small Town.

There were a record level of entrants this year with over 900 towns and villages in the mix.

You can read the full report here