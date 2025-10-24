Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Buncrana scoops tidiest town in Donegal award for tenth year in a row

Buncrana has been crowned the tidiest town in Donegal.

It’s the tenth year in a row the town has received the coveted award in recognition of the work of the local Tidy Towns group.

Elsewhere in Donegal, Carrigart has received the 2025 Tidy Towns Gaeltacht award while Letterkenny has been named as the second tidiest town in the county and Carrigart the third.

Councillor Jack Murray says Buncrana’s achievement is testament to the hard work of all involved in keeping the town tidy:

 

Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim has been awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Town at this year’s ceremony.

It was also named the Tidiest Small Town.

There were a record level of entrants this year with over 900 towns and villages in the mix.

You can read the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana scoops tidiest town in Donegal award for tenth year in a row

24 October 2025
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council to receive just under €29 million in LPT funding next year

24 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-24 124406
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

24 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana scoops tidiest town in Donegal award for tenth year in a row

24 October 2025
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council to receive just under €29 million in LPT funding next year

24 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-24 124406
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

24 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

24 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube