Double medal joy for Donegal girl at the European Karate Championships

Donegal’s Zara Thompson had a very successful day one representing Ireland at the European Karate Championships in Riga, Latvia.
Zara won a silver and a bronze today.
It was well deserved after all her dedication, commitment and hard work.
