Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

“It’s a huge testament to the amount of work that has gone in over the years” – Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin on Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen & Corey Sheridan’s FIFA U17 World Cup call-ups

Josh Cullen, Gavin McAteer and Corey Sheridan will all represent Ireland at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar next month

The news broke this week that three of Finn Harps’ young players have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup.

Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan will all be heading to Qatar to represent their country beginning with the opening game against Panama on November 5th.

Ireland will then play Uzbekistan on Saturday the 8th, before rounding off Group J with a game against Paraguay on Tuesday the 11th.

Speaking on The Score programme with Mark Gallagher this week, Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said the club are immensely proud of their academy set-up and that a lot of hard work has gone in over the past number of years…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speedingvan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Speed vans need to placed in Cappry – Cllr Scanlon

24 October 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment as only one MEP accepts DCC fisheries committee meeting invitation

24 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

speedingvan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Speed vans need to placed in Cappry – Cllr Scanlon

24 October 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment as only one MEP accepts DCC fisheries committee meeting invitation

24 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube