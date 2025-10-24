“It’s a huge testament to the amount of work that has gone in over the years” – Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin on Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen & Corey Sheridan’s FIFA U17 World Cup call-ups

The news broke this week that three of Finn Harps’ young players have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup.

Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan will all be heading to Qatar to represent their country beginning with the opening game against Panama on November 5th.

Ireland will then play Uzbekistan on Saturday the 8th, before rounding off Group J with a game against Paraguay on Tuesday the 11th.

Speaking on The Score programme with Mark Gallagher this week, Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said the club are immensely proud of their academy set-up and that a lot of hard work has gone in over the past number of years…