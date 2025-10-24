McBrearty rounds off season with podium place at Mondello

Killybegs’ Jayden McBrearty rounded off a great season with the final round of the Irish Championship Circuit Racing (ICCR) series at Mondello Park in his Mini.

Jayden had a very successful test day on Saturday being rejoined by Alex Denning offering his years of experience. Jayden set quickest times throughout practice sessions in the dry conditions setting his quickest times of the year growing in confidence heading into the final race of the year.

Jayden started P4 on the second row on the grid. Race 1 saw a great battle and the front 3 broke away from the rest of the chasing pack as the championship was at the sharp end for getting results. Jayden had progressed well and was battling for P2 when the race was red flagged by accidents on track midway through. The race eventually finished under safety car and Jayden had to settle for P3.

Race 2, the final race of this year’s championship, started with dry conditions which Jayden was looking forward to after successful the dry practice sessions on Saturday. As the young drivers hammered towards Turn 1, Jayden was rear ended by another competitor damaging Jayden’s suspension on the first lap.

The car was clearly a handful to control after sustaining the damage which was massively disappointing for Jayden and his team. Jayden showed racing grit and determination to hold his P3 all race having to defend from all angles during the race.

A podium finish was maybe one of the hardest got all year considering the conditions and damaged car.

2025 has been a great year for the young Killybegs driver, who paid tribute to all his sponsors and his racing team.

Highlights:

– Rally Sport Association Junior & Mini Mini Winter cup Winter Series

– Rally Sport Association Junior & Mini Irish cup Summer series

– 6 podium finishes in The Irish Championship Circuit Racing Series.