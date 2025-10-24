Michael McMonagle returned to prison

The former Sinn Fein press officer and journalist Michael McMonagle has had his licence revoked and has now been returned to prison.

It follows a breach of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order earlier this week.

44 year old Michael McMonagle, with an address formerly at Limewood Street in Derry, had been sentenced to 18 months in prison in November last year, with half to be served in custody and half on licence after he was convicted on charges of sexual communication with a child.

He was released in August, but this week he was charged with breaching his SOPO by being in a chat room without permission of his designated risk manager.

McMonagle admitted the offence and received a suspended sentence at Limavady Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Coleraine.

At that hearing the court heard that procedures had begun to revoke McMonagle’s licence and recall him to prison. That was done yesterday, on October 23rd, and McMonagle was returned to prison to serve out the remainder of his licence period.