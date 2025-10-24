Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Michael McMonagle returned to prison

The former Sinn Fein press officer and journalist Michael McMonagle has had his licence revoked and has now been returned to prison.

It follows a breach of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order earlier this week.

44 year old Michael McMonagle, with an address formerly at Limewood Street in Derry, had been sentenced to 18 months in prison in November last year, with half to be served in custody and half on licence after he was convicted on charges of sexual communication with a child.

He was released in August, but this week he was charged with breaching his SOPO by being in a chat room without permission of his designated risk manager.

McMonagle admitted the offence and received a suspended sentence at Limavady Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Coleraine.

At that hearing the court heard that procedures had begun to revoke McMonagle’s licence and recall him to prison. That was done yesterday, on October 23rd, and McMonagle was returned to prison to serve out the remainder of his licence period.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-24 124406
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

24 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

24 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-24 124406
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

24 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

24 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 October 2025
seamus quinn missing
News, Top Stories

Funeral details released for Letterkenny teacher

24 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

LUH had the third highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in the state this morning

24 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube