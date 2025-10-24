New Director of Nursing appointed at LUH

A new Director of Nursing has been appointed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Derry native Una Cardin is a cancer specialist, having most recently served as Assistant Director for Operations and Service Improvement for Cancer and Diagnostic Services at the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Prior to that, she was the Assistant Director of Nursing at the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital.

New Director of Nursing Appointed at Letterkenny University Hospital

24th October 2025

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Una Cardin as the hospital’s new Director of Nursing.

Originally from Derry, Una has lived in Donegal for almost 20 years. She brings a wealth of experience in oncology and nursing leadership, having most recently held the position of Assistant Director for Operations and Service Improvement for Cancer and Diagnostic Services at the Western Health and Social Care Trust. Prior to that, Una was the Assistant Director of Nursing at the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Throughout her career, Una has held a variety of senior clinical and leadership positions in cancer care. For nine years Una worked in Yorkshire, England, as a Senior Staff Nurse in a Haematology and Oncology Day Unit before specialising as a Breast Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist. Una returned to Northern Ireland in 2004, where she spent over seven years working as a Ward Sister in Haematology, Oncology and Palliative Care before progressing to Chemotherapy Department Manager. In 2011, Una took up a role as the General Manager for Radiotherapy at the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital where she led on its establishment.

Una’s educational background includes postgraduate diplomas and degree courses from the University of Leeds, University of Manchester, Thames Valley University and Ulster University, where she completed specialist practice courses in Breast Cancer, Oncology and Palliative Care, and Radiotherapy. She has also undertaken postgraduate studies in Healthcare Leadership and Management and Emergency Planning. In addition, she is a qualified Advanced Communication Facilitator and Critical Incident Stress Management Facilitator to support healthcare staff to engage in complex, compassionate conversations and to manage significant events effectively.

Speaking about her new role, Una said, “I believe that every patient should be treated with respect and dignity and their care delivered compassionately and tailored to their specific needs. My vision for nursing services at LUH is that every nurse and healthcare assistant is supported to deliver high quality, safe and effective care that is compassionate and person centred.”

Una’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for nursing at LUH, as the hospital continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering excellence in patient care.