Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

Voting is underway in the Presidential Election, with 267 Polling Stations across the county.

Polling booths on the mainland will remain open until 10 o’clock tonight.

On the islands, polling opens at two stations on Arranmore at 10 o’clock this morning, and closes at 7 o’clock tonight. That’s contrary to the closing time of 7.30 that was initially published due to this evening’s weather forecast.

On Tory, Inishboffin, Inishfree and Gola, polling stations open at 11 o’clock this morning and close at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told cross border cooperation in the North West could be a template for unity

24 October 2025
poddail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn backs Pat the Cope’s call for a diplomatic offensive to protect fishing sector

23 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube