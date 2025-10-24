Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

Voting is underway in the Presidential Election, with 267 Polling Stations across the county.

Polling booths on the mainland will remain open until 10 o’clock tonight.

On the islands, polling opens at two stations on Arranmore at 10 o’clock this morning, and closes at 7 o’clock tonight. That’s contrary to the closing time of 7.30 that was initially published due to this evening’s weather forecast.

On Tory, Inishboffin, Inishfree and Gola, polling stations open at 11 o’clock this morning and close at 3 o’clock this afternoon.