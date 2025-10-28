100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

A 100% Redress Councillor says he has seen first-hand how little interest there is in the defective block crisis in Dublin.

​It follows a presentation at Leinster House last week by a group of researchers from Ulster University.

Councillor Ali Farren says the lack of attendance by TDs from across the country is an example of the lack of interest in the crisis that is affecting thousands in Donegal.

He says it’s not surprising that the motion brought forward by Donegal Deputy Charles Ward was defeated by Government: