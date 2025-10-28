Car and three quads seized by gardai in Inishowen

Gardaí seized a car in the Carndonagh area over the Bank Holiday weekend, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. In a social media post this evening, they say the owner will now have to apply to the Judge of the District Court to get the car back.

Meanwhile, three quads were seized from youths in the Gleneely area over the weekend, with Gardai saying the youths in question will be dealt with under the Juvenile Liaison Scheme.

Parents are being urged not to allow their children to use public roads on quads or in any other type of vehicle.