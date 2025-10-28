Car damaged in overnight incident in Quigley’s Point



Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a car parked outside a house in Carrowkeel, Quigley’s Point, was left damaged overnight.

The incident occurred on the L1951 road between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained damage to all panels and the wing mirror. It is believed the damage was caused by another vehicle, which then continued in the direction of the Carndonagh road.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.