Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Car damaged in overnight incident in Quigley’s Point


Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a car parked outside a house in Carrowkeel, Quigley’s Point, was left damaged overnight.

The incident occurred on the L1951 road between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained damage to all panels and the wing mirror. It is believed the damage was caused by another vehicle, which then continued in the direction of the Carndonagh road.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Call for enhanced nursing cover on Tory Island

28 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube