Derry City’s Michael Duffy selected on the PFAI Team of the year

 

 

SSE Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers have four players on the PFAI team of the year.

Roberto Lopes, Josh Honohan, Matt Healy and Graham Burke have all been selected from the Hoops, who are the cusp of being crowned champions.

Goalkeeper Luke Dennison and defender Conor Keeley have both been included, along with

Derry City winger Michael Duffy and Shelbourne’s Paddy Barrett and Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy.

They join, Sligo forward Owen Elding, St Pat’s teenager Mason Melia and Waterford’s Padraig Amond.

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
