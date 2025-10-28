Derry City’s Michael Duffy selected on the PFAI Team of the year

SSE Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers have four players on the PFAI team of the year.

Roberto Lopes, Josh Honohan, Matt Healy and Graham Burke have all been selected from the Hoops, who are the cusp of being crowned champions.

Goalkeeper Luke Dennison and defender Conor Keeley have both been included, along with

Derry City winger Michael Duffy and Shelbourne’s Paddy Barrett and Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy.

They join, Sligo forward Owen Elding, St Pat’s teenager Mason Melia and Waterford’s Padraig Amond.