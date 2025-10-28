Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

Police in Strabane say they will be conducting patrols after a group of around 30 young people were involved in a disturbance in the town yesterday evening.

Shortly before 6pm last evening, Police received a report that approximately 30 youths were causing a disturbance in the vicinity of Bradley Way by running into traffic and throwing bricks and heavy masonry at vehicles in the area.

Damage was caused to a vehicle travelling in the area, and the windscreen of a police patrol car was also smashed.

It’s understood the group also gained entry to a vacant building in the area, as well as access to the yard of a business in the nearby Park Road.

Police are appealing to those involved in anti-social behaviour to think seriously about the consequences of their actions, and parents are urged to speak to their children about the dangers of getting involved in such activity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Call for enhanced nursing cover on Tory Island

28 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube