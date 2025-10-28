Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

Police in Strabane say they will be conducting patrols after a group of around 30 young people were involved in a disturbance in the town yesterday evening.

Shortly before 6pm last evening, Police received a report that approximately 30 youths were causing a disturbance in the vicinity of Bradley Way by running into traffic and throwing bricks and heavy masonry at vehicles in the area.

Damage was caused to a vehicle travelling in the area, and the windscreen of a police patrol car was also smashed.

It’s understood the group also gained entry to a vacant building in the area, as well as access to the yard of a business in the nearby Park Road.

Police are appealing to those involved in anti-social behaviour to think seriously about the consequences of their actions, and parents are urged to speak to their children about the dangers of getting involved in such activity.