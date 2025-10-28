Update – Call for enhanced nursing cover on Tory Island

A Glenties Councillor is calling for three person nursing cover to be introduced for Tory Island so that the island is never left without an nurse.

Cllr Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the island has been without a nurse on too many occasions, and believes the frequency of periods without cover is increasing.

He’s contacting the HSE with a number of questions regarding the availability of cover over the weekend and during last week.

The HSE says cover was available at the weekend and last week, but acknowledges there is no cover available today and tomorrow.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s not fair people in Island communities have to suffer because they are so isolated………………..

HSE statement in full –

The Tory Island nursing service was operational all last week, including the weekend. Cover was provided through an agency nurse up to Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, due to unscheduled leave, the HSE Nursing Service on Tory Island is unavailable on Tuesday and Wednesday 28 and 29 October 2025. We wish to apologise for this temporary gap in service.

The Assistant Director of Nursing responsible for the Island has provided all necessary contact details to those on the island who may need support over these two days. Local GP’s, Pharmacies, Community Intervention Nursing Team and the Coast Guard have been advised that the nursing service will be unavailable on these days.

For urgent medical cases, the GP Out of Hours service NoWDOC is available to the public on 0818 400 911.