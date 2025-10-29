Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

The NUJ reacts to proposals that could see the media excluded from the new Local Community Saferty Partnership meetings that are replacing the JPC set up. We hear objections to 3rd level students being given ‘trigger warnings’ concerning discussion of the crucifixion and we chat to Eirgrid ahead of a public meeting in Donegal Town next month:

We chat to Seanie O’Baoill from Falcarragh who is one of twelve new ambassadors for Farming for Nature and we continue our chat with DLDC supported companies, today’s guests are Caroline Crumlish and Claire Lynch:

On ‘Wellness Wednesday’ we talk wrestling and a uniquely inclusive event taking place in Derry next weekend, Chris has the business news and listener Lee is effected by Fastway going into liquidation: