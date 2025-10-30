Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ards Forest Park one of Coillte’s most visited recreational parks in 2024

Ards Forest Park in Donegal was one of Coillte’s most visited recreational parks last year.

Over 87,000 people visited the park in 2024, placing it eleventh overall in the top 20 most visited Coillte recreational sites nationwide.

Ards Forest Park spans approximately 480 hectares and encompasses a diverse range of habitats, including sand dunes, beaches, salt marshes, saltwater lakes, rocky outcrops, and both coniferous and deciduous woodlands.

A network of walking trails invites visitors to explore the park’s rich natural landscape, whether they wish to experience all habitats or focus on specific areas of interest.

Wildlife thrives throughout the park, while historical features such as four ring forts, a holy well, and a mass rock offer a fascinating glimpse into the area’s cultural heritage.

