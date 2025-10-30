Bradley opts out of Tyrone squad for 2026

Tyrone attacker Mark Bradley has opted out of the squad for the 2026 season and former Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary will miss the first few rounds of the Allianz League.

Bradley, who returned to the set-up at the end of last year following a three-season absence, plans to go travelling, while McGeary has already embarked on an extended world tour.

Manager Malachy O’Rourke is unsure of McGeary’s estimated return date but hopes he will be back to play some part in the Red Hands’ bid to make an immediate return to Division 1 following their relegation at the end of last season.

“The important thing for us is that he wasn’t writing off the year by any means,” O’Rourke said.

“We’re hoping that he’ll be back during the National League. I don’t know the exact date when he’s coming back, I don’t know if he knows himself.

“He’s in good shape, he’s keen to do the work when he’s away, and the earlier he’ll be back, the better for us.

“We’re hopeful that he’s going to be involved, and he’ll be working away while he’s away.”

Experienced duo Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte are very much in O’Rourke’s plans, and he has received no indications of retirement from either, who will both be 35 as the 2026 campaign unfolds.

“Going from last year, going by their performances, it’s obvious that they have loads to offer on the field, their leadership, their experience, their ability to guide the other lads in the group, and for the other lads to watch the way they apply themselves and what they do around the camp.

“The way they’re playing at the minute, they’re both playing at a really high level, and they’re well work their place in the panel and the team.

“It’s very important the work the boys have put in over the year, the role models that they are, the experience is so vital when there’s so many younger lads coming through in the panel.

“I would be hopeful that they’ll all be back, there’s nobody who has said they won’t be back. Hopefully we’ll have the full squad.”

An injection of fresh talent is a priority as O’Rourke looks to assemble the strongest possible squad for the Division 2 campaign.

He has reached out to a number of potential recruits after feasting his eyes on another gripping club championship series at all three levels, while players from Tyrone’s back-to-back All-Ireland winning U20 teams are also in the frame.

“I don’t want to be naming names, we’re going to have to sit down to look at exactly what is out there.

“There has been some really good competitive games and there’s plenty of fellows there who have put up their hands.

“So it will be a matter first of all of seeing are interested and are they prepared to put in the commitment that’s required at that level, and hopefully then get them in to the training panel.

“Once we get the go-ahead to start training again, we will be down to work and hopefully we will have a few additions.”