Domestic abuse survivor speaks out after abuser is jailed

**********************

PSNI Statement in full –

Iwona Giza is a qualified medical doctor. She is 28 years old and has today waived her right to anonymity to speak out and encourage more victims to seek justice as Domestic Abuse Awareness Month draws to a close.

On 23rd October this year at Dungannon Crown Court, 41 year old Barry Maguire from Omagh was sentenced to five years, half to be spent in custody and the remaining on license, for domestic abuse offences against Iwona including five counts of non-fatal strangulation. He received a five year sentence for each of the offences, all to be served concurrently.

On 30th November 2023, the Police Service of Northern Ireland received a third party report from a neighbour who heard an altercation at the property. The neighbour alerted another neighbour and they went to the property and found the victim outside, crawling on her hands and knees away from the perpetrator, clearly in need of help, having just been assaulted.

Officers arrived and it was later established that there were bruises all over her body in various stages of healing after sustained violence for several weeks. This included repeated and sustained incidents of non-fatal strangulation in which Iwona was pinned to the ground and could not breathe as Maguire held his hand over her mouth and nose. She feared for her life.

Maguire also subjected the victim to controlling, cruel, and demoralising acts, including being filmed as he made her eat her food off the floor and he would threaten, call her names and spit at her during the strangulation incidents.

Last year the PSNI recorded 32,763 domestic abuse incidents and nearly 20,000 domestic abuse crimes — meaning that on average a domestic abuse incident was reported every 16 minutes. They are also making, on average, 84 arrests each month for the domestic abuse offence.

With so many victims suffering in silence until they come forward for help, this could just be the tip of the iceberg and Iwona wants to reach those with her story who have not yet broken the cycle of their abuse.

She says: “The physical abuse I experienced was very traumatic, psychologically damaging and long lasting. To this day when I feel anxious I can feel that breathlessness like every time he choked me and I was unable to breathe.

“His degrading actions caused me to lose confidence in myself and it has taken me considerable time to get control over my life again and to realise that I did not deserve the treatment he subjected me to.

“How many people are subjected to cruelty and abuse behind closed doors in Northern Ireland? I am choosing to speak out and share my experiences so that more victims feel confident enough to break their silence.

“When I reported to the Police I was met with kindness, compassion and support. I have a long way to go in my journey of recovery but taking those first steps and getting the justice I deserve has changed my life for the better.”

Detective Superintendent Kerry Brennan said: “Maguire is a very violent and emotionally abusive man and I commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward to bring an end to the cycle of abuse and for fighting for justice.

“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and unfortunately it is too prevalent in society. Behind each statistic is a person whose life has been changed by abuse.

“If you or someone you know is being subjected to coercive or controlling behaviour or any form of violence, please report it to the PSNI or the 24 hour Domestic Violence helpline 0808 802 1414. Alongside other agencies we can support you throughout the criminal justice process and will treat you with the utmost dignity and respect.”