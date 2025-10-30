Kyle McBride reflects on clinching Junior British Rally Championship & Stellantis Cup

After an enthralling eight-round season on some of the best tarmac and gravel stages across Ireland and the United Kingdom, Donegal’s Kyle McBride and co-driver Darragh Mullen were crowned Junior British Rally Champions at the Cambrian Rally in Wales at the weekend

The duo also came out on top in the 2025 Stellantis Cup after a “winner takes all” final showdown with Donegal’s Joe Kelly who had Killian McArdle on the notes.

McBride and co-driver Mullen had a one-point advantage heading into the North Wales finale – but with Kelly and McArdle the outfit to beat, it proved to be a grandstand finish between the two Peugeot 208 Rally crews.

Kyle spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week and said it was a “great year”…