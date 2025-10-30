Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Lifford Celtic manager Lee White aiming to provide stability

Lifford Celtic is one of the most famous soccer clubs in Donegal, and over the years the East Donegal club has enjoyed its fair share of success.
In recent times, though, it has struggled a bit and this season the senior adult team are playing in the Donegal Physiotherapy Division 2 of the Donegal Junior League.
Nevertheless, these are exciting times for the club which will be moving away from its Greenbrae home to new facilities at Lifford Common which are being developed as part of a major multi million euro project being overseen by Donegal Co. Council which will see a new enterprise park, housing and recreational facilities.
With a strong underage structure and a new management team in place this season, hopes are high that better times lie ahead.
Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Lifford Celtic manager Lee White…
Screenshot 2025-10-30 180654
News, Top Stories

Power outages in Donegal due to windy conditions

30 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 30th

30 October 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Road reopens in Kilraine following fatal crash

30 October 2025
Ards Forest Park Co. Donegal
News

Ards Forest Park one of Coillte’s most visited recreational parks in 2024

30 October 2025
Advertisement

