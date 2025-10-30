Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Local kickboxing champion Liam Grant to headline “Heat 11” fight night in Derry

On Friday, 29th November, Liam grant will headline the “Heat 11” fight night at the Shantallow Community Centre in Derry — a packed evening full of great fights, incredible energy, and community atmosphere.

Grant has already achieved remarkable success in his young career.

He is a double Irish Kickboxing Champion, a European Champion, and has proudly placed third on the world stage in his category.

Now, he takes centre stage in Derry a few miles from his doorstep as he goes in search of the Cadet Irish Title, headlining what promises to be one of the most exciting local fight nights of the year.

