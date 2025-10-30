Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 30th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 30th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 30th

30 October 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Road reopens in Kilraine following fatal crash

30 October 2025
Ards Forest Park Co. Donegal
News

Ards Forest Park one of Coillte’s most visited recreational parks in 2024

30 October 2025
hp-offp-parkingticket
News, Audio

Calls for greater enforcement of parking regulations in Letterkenny estate

30 October 2025
