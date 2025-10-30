Stage is set for Lifford Oaks Race at Lifford Greyhound Stadium

A bumper crowd is expected at Lifford Greyhound Stadium this Saturday for the biggest race of the year.

In fact, the BoyleSports Lifford Oaks will be the biggest race at the venue since 2009, and with €10,000 for the winning owner, it has attracted big interest from around the country.

Spencer Saberton, the Racing Manager at Lifford Stadium, previously worked in the sport in the UK and he has been hugely encouraged by the response to the staging of this competition once again.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Spencer about the big race and also two other finals that are on Saturday’s 11 race card…