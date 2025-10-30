Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Stage is set for Lifford Oaks Race at Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Lifford Greyhound Stadium

A bumper crowd is expected at Lifford Greyhound Stadium this Saturday for the biggest race of the year.

In fact, the BoyleSports Lifford Oaks will be the biggest race at the venue since 2009, and with €10,000 for the winning owner, it has attracted big interest from around the country.

Spencer Saberton, the Racing Manager at Lifford Stadium, previously worked in the sport in the UK and he has been hugely encouraged by the response to the staging of this competition once again.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Spencer about the big race and also two other finals that are on Saturday’s 11 race card…

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-30 180654
News, Top Stories

Power outages in Donegal due to windy conditions

30 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 30th

30 October 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Road reopens in Kilraine following fatal crash

30 October 2025
Ards Forest Park Co. Donegal
News

Ards Forest Park one of Coillte’s most visited recreational parks in 2024

30 October 2025
Advertisement

