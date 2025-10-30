Superstitious streak strong in Donegal

People living in Kilkenny are apparently the most superstitious in the country.

Donegal, Galway, Waterford and Down complete the top five counties in Ireland’s first ‘Superstition Index’, which ranked people’s belief in piseogs, fairy forts, banshees, ghosts and even itchy noses.

It ranked counties out of 100 on the results of a survey, Google search behaviour and by mapping out local folklore.

Overall, the survey found 52% describe themselves as superstitious, with women more likely to believe myths and old wives tales.

Tipperary, Laois and Sligo were found to be the least superstitious counties.