Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Superstitious streak strong in Donegal

People living in Kilkenny are apparently the most superstitious in the country.

Donegal, Galway, Waterford and Down complete the top five counties in Ireland’s first ‘Superstition Index’, which ranked people’s belief in piseogs, fairy forts, banshees, ghosts and even itchy noses.

It ranked counties out of 100 on the results of a survey, Google search behaviour and by mapping out local folklore.

Overall, the survey found 52% describe themselves as superstitious, with women more likely to believe myths and old wives tales.

Tipperary, Laois and Sligo were found to be the least superstitious counties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-30 094144
News

Wind warnings in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh

30 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-30 093207
News, Audio

Donegal County Council to take part in Oireachtas na Samhna for first time

30 October 2025
superstition
News

Superstitious streak strong in Donegal

30 October 2025
UFO FALCON 9
News, Top Stories

Mystery lights in sky believed to be Falcon 9 rocket

30 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-30 094144
News

Wind warnings in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh

30 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-30 093207
News, Audio

Donegal County Council to take part in Oireachtas na Samhna for first time

30 October 2025
superstition
News

Superstitious streak strong in Donegal

30 October 2025
UFO FALCON 9
News, Top Stories

Mystery lights in sky believed to be Falcon 9 rocket

30 October 2025
ptsb
News, Audio, Top Stories

PTSB to go up for sale

30 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

UK Government spends over £4.3 Million on legal fees for Soldier F

30 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube