Drivers urged to take care after oil spill near Ramelton

Drivers travelling on the roads between Trentagh and Ramelton are being warned of an oil spill that has made conditions slippery.

The council says the R249, which connects Kilmacrennan and Ramelton, is particularly affected.

31 October 2025
