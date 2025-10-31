Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

 

Emergency services are appealing to the public to take extra precaution during Halloween celebrations.

Illegal bonfires and lighting fireworks are being discouraged, to prevent horrific injuries from happening.

Unions are also raising concerns for the safety of frontline workers being sent to emergencies.

Paramedic Brendan Flynn is a spokesperson for National Ambulance Service members. He says there are real risks involved………….

Figures collated by Energy Efficiency Ireland this week showed the Donegal Garda Division had the third highest number of recorded firework offences over the past 20 years.

The Limerick Garda division had 336 offences over the last 20 years, Dublin West had 278 and Donegal had 263.

Meanwhile, gardai in Donegal have published a social media post wishing people a Halloween, and detailing the contact numbers of local Garda Stations that will be open tonight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the state’s fifth highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in October

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 102937
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

31 October 2025
MayorGumbuster03092510 (1)
News

Chewing gum cleaning project completed across Derry and Strabane

31 October 2025
county house
News

Donegal to turn pink next week in support of calls for end to violence against women and girls

31 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the state’s fifth highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in October

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 102937
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

31 October 2025
MayorGumbuster03092510 (1)
News

Chewing gum cleaning project completed across Derry and Strabane

31 October 2025
county house
News

Donegal to turn pink next week in support of calls for end to violence against women and girls

31 October 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF Senator Niall Blaney believes it’s time for Micheal Martin to go

31 October 2025
roadworks
News, Audio

Donegal County Council urged to review recently completed roadworks in Convoy

31 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube