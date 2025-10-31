Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

Emergency services are appealing to the public to take extra precaution during Halloween celebrations.

Illegal bonfires and lighting fireworks are being discouraged, to prevent horrific injuries from happening.

Unions are also raising concerns for the safety of frontline workers being sent to emergencies.

Paramedic Brendan Flynn is a spokesperson for National Ambulance Service members. He says there are real risks involved………….

Figures collated by Energy Efficiency Ireland this week showed the Donegal Garda Division had the third highest number of recorded firework offences over the past 20 years.

The Limerick Garda division had 336 offences over the last 20 years, Dublin West had 278 and Donegal had 263.

Meanwhile, gardai in Donegal have published a social media post wishing people a Halloween, and detailing the contact numbers of local Garda Stations that will be open tonight.