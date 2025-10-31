Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“It’s brilliant to still be out training at this time of the year” – Carndonagh manager Michael O’Donnell relishing Ulster challenge

Carndonagh manager Michael O’Donnell

Carndonagh will head into unchartered territory this Sunday as they face Emyvale of Monaghan in the Ulster Junior Club Championship Quarter-Final in Clones.

Carn defeated Letterkenny Gaels in the Donegal Junior Final a few weeks back, and manager Michael O’Donnell is keen for his team to enjoy the extended season.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, O’Donnell said it was brilliant to still be out training at this time of the year, regardless of the weather conditions…

 

Throw-in is at 1:30pm on Sunday and Pauric Hilferty will be in Clones for Highland Radio Sport…

