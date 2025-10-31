Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 31st

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 31st:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 31st

31 October 2025
News, Top Stories

1,805 social homes at various stages of completion in Donegal

31 October 2025
News, Top Stories

Tory Island to be without a nurse this weekend

31 October 2025
News

Gardaí to do extra patrols around Donegal tonight

31 October 2025
