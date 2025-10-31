New fire station to be built at Finner to serve Ballyshannon and Bundoran

Donegal County Council has voted to build a new fire station to serve both Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

It brings to an end a debate for the past 40 years about whether each should retain their own stations, or a single new station should be developed.

Today, it was decided that a single two pump station be build at Finner. equidistant between the two towns.

A submission will now be made to the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management to secure funding for the project.

Members of the Donegal Municipal District are also seeking a new fire station in Glencolmcille.

Director of Services Garry Martin told the meeting he doesn’t believe both will secure funding next year, but the application will be made.

MD Cathaoirleach Clle Michael Naughton says today is a special day for South Donegal……..

The recommendation as voted on by members today –