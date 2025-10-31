Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

No significant change in North West homelessness figures

The number of people homeless in the North West has remained virtually unchanged.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 187 adults were without a home in the region at the end of September, up slightly on the August total of 182.

Of those, 56 were in Donegal, down one on the previous month’s figure.

35 families have registered as homeless in the North West, up one on August, while the number of dependent children in need of accommodation, meanwhile, is down one to 64.

Nationally, 16,614 people were registered as homeless in September.

That’s an increase of 261 on the previous month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Homeless September
News, Top Stories

No significant change in North West homelessness figures

31 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 122831
News, Audio, Top Stories

East Donegal resident offers €1,000 reward to bring end to anti-social behaviour at Halloween

31 October 2025
Fire service
News, Audio, Top Stories

New fire station to be built at Finner to serve Ballyshannon and Bundoran

31 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Homeless September
News, Top Stories

No significant change in North West homelessness figures

31 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 122831
News, Audio, Top Stories

East Donegal resident offers €1,000 reward to bring end to anti-social behaviour at Halloween

31 October 2025
Fire service
News, Audio, Top Stories

New fire station to be built at Finner to serve Ballyshannon and Bundoran

31 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the state’s fifth highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in October

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 102937
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

31 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube