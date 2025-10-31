No significant change in North West homelessness figures

The number of people homeless in the North West has remained virtually unchanged.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 187 adults were without a home in the region at the end of September, up slightly on the August total of 182.

Of those, 56 were in Donegal, down one on the previous month’s figure.

35 families have registered as homeless in the North West, up one on August, while the number of dependent children in need of accommodation, meanwhile, is down one to 64.

Nationally, 16,614 people were registered as homeless in September.

That’s an increase of 261 on the previous month.