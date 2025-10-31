Redevelopment works at Maginn Park clubhouse commence

The redevelopment of the clubhouse at Maginn Park in Buncrana which got underway recently is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The Inishowen Football League was allocated €460,000 through the Community Sports Facilities Fund in 2024 for the project that will see the building being transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.

Speaking at the turning of the sod ceremony this week, Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, wished the Inishowen League well with the current phase of works at the well-known venue.

“It’s great to see the works commencing here at Maginn Park. The redevelopment of the building is the current phase of an overall project that has been undertaken by the Inishowen League,” he said.

“The Inishowen League showed great vision when purchasing Maginn Park from the Buncrana Football Committee in the late 1990s for €127,000, who in turn distributed that money to a number of local charities. Since then, the Inishowen League has developed two astro pitches, a full-size floodlit grass pitch with a sprinkler system, a stand with 250 seats and portacabin changing facilities with storage sheds all inside the compound,” the Donegal Minister of State added.

“The clubhouse has needed a major overhaul for some time and the €460,000 that was secured through the Community Sports Facilities Fund finance the modernising of the building – making it more sustainable and energy efficient,” he commented.

Maginn Park is a hive of activity all year round. The Inishowen Junior League plays all its league finals, representative games, Ulster games at the Buncrana venue, while the Inishowen Ladies League and the Youth and Schoolboys’ League host all their finals at Maginn. The Inishowen League also give free use of the facility to the boys’ and girls’ academy squads who train on a weekly basis from September to July every season.

“I’d like to commend the Inishowen League Committee for the huge amount of work they have done at Maginn Park to date. Every phase in their overall development plan for Maginn Park has been overseen and completed with great professionalism. This latest allocation of government funding represents a significant investment in all the clubs in Inishowen. Maginn Park is located in the centre of Buncrana town which is a huge plus – it puts sport at the heart of the community where is should be.

“I look forward to completion of the new facilities in 2026. I know that they will serve the footballing community of Inishowen, and beyond, for many years to come,” the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy added.