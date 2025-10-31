Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

With Shamrock Rovers being crowned SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Champions last night, the main interest now comes at the foot of the table as we head into the final round of league fixtures for 2025.

Rovers clinched the title with a 1-0 win over relegation threatened Galway United yesterday, and the newly crowned champions will look to do the double on Sunday week in the FAI Cup Final against Cork City at the Aviva Stadium.

Galway, meanwhile, are in a scrap to maintain their Premier Division status along with Sligo Rovers and Waterford who are all tied on 38 points each with one game to play.

Galway and Waterford clash on Saturday, as Sligo Rovers have to go to new champions Shamrock Rovers in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Derry City will look to secure 2nd position in the league this Saturday as they take on already-relegated Cork City.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle to get his thoughts on the final weekend of action…