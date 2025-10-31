“There’s still a lot to play for” – Lynch

Derry City can secure a 2nd place finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a win over Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch says there’s still a lot to play for, despite Shamrock Rovers clinching the league title with a 1-0 win over Galway United on Wednesday.

Cork, meanwhile, have an FAI Cup Final to look forward to against the new league champions next weekend and Lynch expects their players to be fighting for a starting spot in the cup final…