Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

“There’s still a lot to play for” – Lynch

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch

Derry City can secure a 2nd place finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a win over Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch says there’s still a lot to play for, despite Shamrock Rovers clinching the league title with a 1-0 win over Galway United on Wednesday.

Cork, meanwhile, have an FAI Cup Final to look forward to against the new league champions next weekend and Lynch expects their players to be fighting for a starting spot in the cup final…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the state’s fifth highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in October

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 102937
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

31 October 2025
MayorGumbuster03092510 (1)
News

Chewing gum cleaning project completed across Derry and Strabane

31 October 2025
county house
News

Donegal to turn pink next week in support of calls for end to violence against women and girls

31 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the state’s fifth highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in October

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 102937
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

31 October 2025
MayorGumbuster03092510 (1)
News

Chewing gum cleaning project completed across Derry and Strabane

31 October 2025
county house
News

Donegal to turn pink next week in support of calls for end to violence against women and girls

31 October 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF Senator Niall Blaney believes it’s time for Micheal Martin to go

31 October 2025
roadworks
News, Audio

Donegal County Council urged to review recently completed roadworks in Convoy

31 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube