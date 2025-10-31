Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tory Island to be without a nurse this weekend

There will be no nurse available on Tory Island this weekend.

The HSE has apologised for the unplanned gap in service, which will affect tomorrow and Sunday.

All planned nursing care has already been delivered.

An agency nurse will provide cover from Monday until Thursday.

The Assistant Director of Nursing responsible for the island has provided contact details to residents who may need support and local GPs, pharmacies, the Community Intervention Nursing Team, and the Coast Guard have been notified.

For urgent medical cases, the GP Out of Hours service, NoWDOC, remains available.

