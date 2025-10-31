Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling: St Eunan’s manager Chris McAuley looking to make home advantage count against six-in-a-row Tyrone champions Carrickmore

St. Eunan’s will face Eire Og Carrickmore of Tyrone in the Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling Quarter-Final at O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Carrickmore have won the last six Tyrone titles, while St. Eunan’s won their first county intermediate title against Dungloe at the end of August.

St. Eunan’s manager Chris McAuley is expecting a tough task from the Tyrone outfit, but says he also has a good side at his disposal and will be looking to make home advantage count.

McAuley spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the game…

News

LUH had the state’s fifth highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in October

31 October 2025
News

Emergency services urge people to take extra care during Halloween celebrations

31 October 2025
News

Chewing gum cleaning project completed across Derry and Strabane

31 October 2025
News

Donegal to turn pink next week in support of calls for end to violence against women and girls

31 October 2025
