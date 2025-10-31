Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling: St Eunan’s manager Chris McAuley looking to make home advantage count against six-in-a-row Tyrone champions Carrickmore

St. Eunan’s will face Eire Og Carrickmore of Tyrone in the Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling Quarter-Final at O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Carrickmore have won the last six Tyrone titles, while St. Eunan’s won their first county intermediate title against Dungloe at the end of August.

St. Eunan’s manager Chris McAuley is expecting a tough task from the Tyrone outfit, but says he also has a good side at his disposal and will be looking to make home advantage count.

McAuley spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the game…