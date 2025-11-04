Another spate of car break-ins in Donegal Town

There’s been another spate of thefts from vehicles in the Donegal Town area.

Between 7pm on Monday October 27th and midday the following day, an unlocked car was entered at a property in the

area of Ros Mor, Drumroosk West, Donegal Town. A black Pull & Bear wallet containing a bank card, a driving licence and a small amount of

cash was stolen.

Between 11pm on Wednesday last and 11am the following morning, an unlocked van was entered in the area of Drumlonagher and a substantial

amount of cash was stolen from it.

Anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in these areas is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Carndonagh recently dealt with two similar type of incidents involving unlocked parked vehicles being entered and having items

stolen from them while the drivers were attending Mass.

A male youth has been identified and spoken to by Gardaí in connection with these incidents. He will now be dealt with under the

Juvenile Liaison Scheme.

Gardai today made the following appeal –

Unfortunately these types of incidents seem to be

on the rise. We had a number of thefts from

vehicles in the Donegal Town area and an

associated arrest mentioned on our appeals list

last week and we also issued security advice. That

advice remains the same.

 Most importantly….always ensure that your

vehicle is locked regardless of whether it is

parked at your home or in a public area. Do

not make life easy for opportunist thieves.

 Do not leave valuables in your vehicle such as

cash, electronics or jewellery.

 Park in a well-lit location if possible.

 If you must keep tools in your vehicle, ensure

that it is always locked when unattended. Get

your tools property marked and keep a record

of them (individual markings, photographs).

 Always report suspicious activity you witness

around vehicles to Gardaí immediately.