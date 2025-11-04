Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Break-in at business premises on Letterkenny’s Port Road

A business premises on Letterkenny’s Port Road was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning last.

Between 4am and 4.30am, on the opposite side of the road to the ATU,  damage was caused to the front door of the premises but it remained closed. The rear door of the premises had been forced open, and it’s believed entry was gained, but nothing was stolen.

Gardai are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage from between 3.30am and 5am that morning to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Top Stories

Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information following fatal collision at Kilraine

4 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-04 105628
News

Tools stolen from van in Convoy

4 November 2025
ciara o callahan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information regarding woman missing from St Johnston

4 November 2025
donegal town garda station
News, Top Stories

Another spate of car break-ins in Donegal Town

4 November 2025
