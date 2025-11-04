Break-in at business premises on Letterkenny’s Port Road

A business premises on Letterkenny’s Port Road was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning last.

Between 4am and 4.30am, on the opposite side of the road to the ATU, damage was caused to the front door of the premises but it remained closed. The rear door of the premises had been forced open, and it’s believed entry was gained, but nothing was stolen.

Gardai are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage from between 3.30am and 5am that morning to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.