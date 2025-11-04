Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal tops October charts for rain and wind gusts

Met Éireann released the climate statement for last month, which saw the first named storm of the season which was Storm Amy.

The storm brought powerful winds to Malin Head weather station and as a result it recorded its highest October 10-minute mean wind speed in 65 years, reaching 111 km/h, classified as violent storm-force winds.

Malin Head also recorded the highest gust at 148 km/h and the greatest number of dull days, with 17 days totalling only 36.2 hours of sunshine.

Meanwhile, Finner weather station recorded the highest number of rain days for the month, with 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Airmass Analysis chart 12 UTC 3 October 2025 Storm Amy brought violent storm force winds to Donegal.
News, Top Stories

Donegal tops October charts for rain and wind gusts

4 November 2025
patrick flanagan web
News

Derry man who died from serious injuries named

4 November 2025
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Man (50s) found unresponsive in Annagry home

4 November 2025
Buncrana garda station
News

Car window smashed in Buncrana

4 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Airmass Analysis chart 12 UTC 3 October 2025 Storm Amy brought violent storm force winds to Donegal.
News, Top Stories

Donegal tops October charts for rain and wind gusts

4 November 2025
patrick flanagan web
News

Derry man who died from serious injuries named

4 November 2025
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Man (50s) found unresponsive in Annagry home

4 November 2025
Buncrana garda station
News

Car window smashed in Buncrana

4 November 2025
firework
News

Fireworks cause damage to fence in Churchill

4 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube