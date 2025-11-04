Donegal tops October charts for rain and wind gusts

Met Éireann released the climate statement for last month, which saw the first named storm of the season which was Storm Amy.

The storm brought powerful winds to Malin Head weather station and as a result it recorded its highest October 10-minute mean wind speed in 65 years, reaching 111 km/h, classified as violent storm-force winds.

Malin Head also recorded the highest gust at 148 km/h and the greatest number of dull days, with 17 days totalling only 36.2 hours of sunshine.

Meanwhile, Finner weather station recorded the highest number of rain days for the month, with 25.