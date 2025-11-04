Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigating break-in in Cloghan

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Glashydevet, Cloghan in the early hours of Saturday last.

At approximately 4.50am, the resident of a house in that area woke up when he heard loud bangs on the rear door.

He then heard a man’s voice coming from the kitchen area.

He got up and dressed, and then heard a vehicle take off from the house at speed.

The rear door of the house had been forced open, but nothing was stolen from inside the house.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in that general area with a dash-cam between 4am and 5.30am, to make the footage available to
Gardaí. Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

