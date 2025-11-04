Government must do more to support Fastway workers – Ward

The Employment Minister says the Government is working to support the hundreds of workers impacted by Fastway going into receivership.

Its parent company, the Nuvion Group has entered receivership, threatening 300 direct jobs and hundreds of indirect jobs.

Couriers held a protest outside the Fastway depot in Greenogue, Dublin yesterday after being told they effectively wouldn’t be paid until the New Year.

Peter Burke says they have to work within the parameters of the 30 day receivership process……………

However, a Donegal TD says the workers have been left high and dry just as they are entering what would have been their busiest time of the year.

Deputy Charles Ward says families who were depending on a busy few week of work will now have nothing, and the minister and government must do more to support them…….