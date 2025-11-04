LUH Emergency Department under pressure with 132 patients

Letterkenny University Hospital is experiencing extreme pressure at its Emergency Department, with high numbers of patients attending and many needing admission.
The hospital is also managing outbreaks of flu and COVID-19, and visiting is restricted on affected wards.
There are currently 132 patients in the department, with 19 on trolleys waiting for a bed.
Non-urgent patients are being warned of long delays, and some elective procedures are being postponed due to a lack of bed capacity.
The hospital is urging people to attend the Emergency Department only in genuine emergencies and to contact their GP or out-of-hours service where possible.
Statement in full:
People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.Keeping up to date with your vaccines is the most important thing you can do to avoid serious illness from flu and COVID-19. Find your nearest clinic here.