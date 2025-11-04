LUH Emergency Department under pressure with 132 patients

Letterkenny University Hospital is experiencing extreme pressure at its Emergency Department, with high numbers of patients attending and many needing admission.

The hospital is also managing outbreaks of flu and COVID-19, and visiting is restricted on affected wards.

There are currently 132 patients in the department, with 19 on trolleys waiting for a bed.

Non-urgent patients are being warned of long delays, and some elective procedures are being postponed due to a lack of bed capacity.

The hospital is urging people to attend the Emergency Department only in genuine emergencies and to contact their GP or out-of-hours service where possible.

Statement in full: