LUH Emergency Department under pressure with 132 patients

Letterkenny University Hospital is experiencing extreme pressure at its Emergency Department, with high numbers of patients attending and many needing admission.

The hospital is also managing outbreaks of flu and COVID-19, and visiting is restricted on affected wards.

There are currently 132 patients in the department, with 19 on trolleys waiting for a bed.

Non-urgent patients are being warned of long delays, and some elective procedures are being postponed due to a lack of bed capacity.

The hospital is urging people to attend the Emergency Department only in genuine emergencies and to contact their GP or out-of-hours service where possible.

Statement in full:

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. The hospital is also managing separate outbreaks of Influenza and COVID-19. Visiting is restricted on those wards affected by the Outbreaks and visitors are advised to check with the wards before attending and adhering to mask wearing and good hand hygiene practices if visiting. All visitors to the hospital will be required to practice good hand hygiene and use hand gel regularly, face masks are available for use throughout the hospital.There are currently 132 patients in the emergency department with 19 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed. Yesterday, Monday, 03 November, 185 people attended at the Emergency Department and similar numbers are being experienced today. The hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times with priority given to those patients who are more acutely unwell. Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed. All available beds in the hospital are in use. Patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity. As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised. The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. We ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.Keeping up to date with your vaccines is the most important thing you can do to avoid serious illness from flu and COVID-19. Find your nearest clinic here.

