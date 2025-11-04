Police seek information after string of assaults and thefts in Omagh

Police in Omagh are appealing to the public for information following a series of serious incidents that occurred in the town on Sunday at around 3 p.m.

Three men are currently in custody, and weapons have been recovered.

Firstly, a burglary took place at a residence on Campsie Road.

A resident was assaulted and items were stolen.

Shortly after, a robbery occurred in the vicinity of the bus depot.

A young person was assaulted with a baton and cash was stolen.

The suspects were described as young males in dark clothing, one of whom is alleged to have used a large dog during the offence.

Later in the evening, at approximately 8:30 PM, officers located the people matching the description on James Street.

Following a short foot pursuit, they were arrested and a knife and a police-style baton from two of the suspects were recovered.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.