Properties in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan among those seized by CAB last year

CAB returned €17 million to the state last year.

The Criminal Assets Bureau also seized 20 homes which were the proceeds of crime.

The Justice Minister will present the latest annual report from CAB at the cabinet meeting today.

It contains details of 20 homes seized by the agency last year – the highest number ever in a single year.

Among them was the former home in Saggart in Dublin of Daniel Kinahan – it was sold at auction for over 930 thousand euro – the highest figure achieved for any confiscated asset to date.

Houses were also seized in a number of other counties, including Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan.

According to the Independent 17 million euro was returned to the state by CAB in 2024 – 5 million from property sales – 13 million from Revenue, and around 500 thousand from social welfare

