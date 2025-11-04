Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public hospitals have cancelled 1 million appointments since the start of 2022

Public hospitals have cancelled around one million patient appointments in the last four years.

New figures show the number of cancellations is on course to increase even further by the end of the year.

Over recent years, Letterkenny University Hospital has regularly cancelled elective procedures as part of its response to ED overcrowding, a pattern seen in many other hospitals across the country.

The data was analysed by the Irish Medical Times ahead of Patient Solutions, a new conference dedicated to patient care.

Michael McHale, Health Reporter with the Irish Medical Times says the figures have been steadily rising…………….

