Charge against Foyle MP dropped after informed warning was accepted

A charge of taking part in an illegal procession against Foyle MP Colum Eastwood have been withdrawn at Derry Magistrate’s Court after he accepted an informed warning.

Eastwood (42) of Duncreggan Road in Derry had been charged with others for taking part in an illegal procession in support of Palestine on February 14 2024.

At a previous hearing the court was told that Mr Eastwood would be accepting an informed warning, which is a diversion in place of prosecution.

The case was adjourned to allow this to happen and at today’s sitting, defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels told the court that the informed warning had been administered and accepted on November 1st.

A prosecutor told the court that in light of the informed warning, the charge against the MP would be withdrawn.She added that the case against five others charged with a similar offence would be mentioned on November 12 for a date for contest to be set.