Family of Michaela McAreavey meet with Tánaiste

The family of Michaela McAreavey has met Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris.

The Tanaiste says the PSNI stands ready to help the authorities in Mauritius with their investigation into the death of Michaela on the island in 2011.

He will also speak with the Mauritian Foreign Minister, and has asked for support from the British government.

Michaela’s husband John McAreavey says the aim of the meeting was to discuss what more can be done to hold the Mauritian authorities to their promise of delivering justice.