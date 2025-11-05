Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Family of Michaela McAreavey meet with Tánaiste

The family of Michaela McAreavey has met Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris.

The Tanaiste says the PSNI stands ready to help the authorities in Mauritius with their investigation into the death of Michaela on the island in 2011.

He will also speak with the Mauritian Foreign Minister, and has asked for support from the British government.

Michaela’s husband John McAreavey says the aim of the meeting was to discuss what more can be done to hold the Mauritian authorities to their promise of delivering justice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, November 5th

5 November 2025
John-and-Michaela-McAreavey-1
News, Top Stories

Family of Michaela McAreavey meet with Tánaiste

5 November 2025
garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda left without equipment at fatal Glenties crash

5 November 2025
DCB house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD condemns Engineers Ireland training on outdated IS465 standard

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, November 5th

5 November 2025
John-and-Michaela-McAreavey-1
News, Top Stories

Family of Michaela McAreavey meet with Tánaiste

5 November 2025
garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda left without equipment at fatal Glenties crash

5 November 2025
DCB house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD condemns Engineers Ireland training on outdated IS465 standard

5 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man found unresponsive in West Donegal home dies in hospital

5 November 2025
esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube