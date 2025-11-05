Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Kris Meeke to headline Killarney Historic Rally

Kris Meeke
World Rally Championship star Kris Meeke has placed an entry for The Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally.
The Tyrone man will make a one-off appearance at the November 29 event, driving a BMW M3 E30 from the respected MATS stable in the Netherlands.
A five-time World Rally winner, Meeke recently completed a full season in the Portuguese rally championship in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in which he won five rallies.
The Killarney Historic Rally will be a real homecoming for Meeke.
His entry is a tribute to the late Maurice Nagle, founder of the rally in 1996 and father of his former WRC co-driver Paul Nagle.
During their time together, which brought them five World Rally Championship victories, Meeke became close friends with Maurice whose dream was to see the best drivers in the world competing in the best historic cars on Kerry’s famous stages.
Meeke’s return brings that dream to life once again.
It is 16 years since Meeke last competed in Ireland, on the 2009 Midland Stages Rally, where he and Paul Nagle drove a Renault Clio S1600.
The last time he drove in Killarney was the 2007 Historic Rally the same year he won the Rally of the Lakes.
This year’s rally, while still based in Killarney, will feature some new and long-absent roads in the Kenmare region, with a special highlight being a full-length night run down Moll’s Gap to close out the event.
It is also the 35th anniversary of Bertie Fisher and Rory Kennedy’s famous victory in the 1990 Rally of the Lakes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Charge against Foyle MP dropped after informed warning was accepted

5 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube